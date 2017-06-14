G.B.F.

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free QCinema screening.

press release: Social warfare erupts when three high school clique queens battle for supremacy: drama diva Caprice, Mormon princess 'Shley and blonde fashionista Fawcett. When unassuming Tanner is outted, he finds himself cast as the hottest new teen-girl accessory: The Gay Best Friend. The clique queens immediately pounce and makeover Tanner into their ideal arm candy, forcing him to choose between popularity and the true friends - including his own B.F.F. Brent - that he's leaving behind.

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

LGBT
Movies

608-255-8582

