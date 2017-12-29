Gabe Burdulis Band
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: LUNGWRECKER
"Anti-gospel music for your twisted limbs and carnal sins, a soundtrack to the dirty abandon of a blackout, the bourbon burning in your ears after a hard day's work at the thunder mill."
"Mud Cat" by Lungwrecker
"Novagolde hails from the 4th Dimension and Madison. Consisting of three members, we combine modern (now) & ancient ('90s) sounds to create a gritty space rock. It's easy on the ears and challenging to the mind."
$5 ($8 ages 18+).
