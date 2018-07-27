× Expand Madison West alum and pop-rocker Gabe Burdulis.

press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.

Pop singer and songwriter. Tonight’s theme: Mad for Plaid – with Three Pipers Piping at intermission – in honor of Bagpipe Appreciation Day. Wear plaid, or even a kilt. Games for kids and sidewalk chalk art.