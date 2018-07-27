Gabe Burdulis

to Google Calendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00

Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566

press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.

Pop singer and songwriter. Tonight’s theme: Mad for Plaid – with Three Pipers Piping at intermission – in honor of Bagpipe Appreciation Day. Wear plaid, or even a kilt. Games for kids and sidewalk chalk art.

Info
Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566 View Map
Music
608-328-4023
to Google Calendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Gabe Burdulis - 2018-07-27 18:30:00