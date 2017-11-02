Gabrielle Langholtz, Christine Muhlke, Ari Weinzweig

press release:

The United Recipes of America: A Culinary Road Trip Through the 50 States. Learn how each state's history, culture, and traditions define what we eat.

Beyond meatloaf and mac’n’cheese — what’s the “real” American food? The answer might surprise you. Moderated by America: The Cookbook author Gabrielle Langholtz, the book’s regional contributors Christine Muhlke and Ari Weinzweig celebrate regional favorites and melting-pot fusion – the culinary heritage of a nation from appetizers to desserts. The panelists will reveal the nation's traditions from persimmon pudding and pickled pike to fiddleheads and fatback, and introduce local ingredients you never knew existed, like conch, huckleberries, chicory, ackee and sumac. Discover delicious, authentic American dishes and take a culinary road trip that will make you want to travel, eat, and discover our vast nation.