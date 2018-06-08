Gaines & Wagoner (CD release)
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Chris Wagoner & Mary Gaines
press release: “Americana, Jazz, Blues and Unique Ditties.”
Two of Madison’s truly best of the best when it comes to musicianship. Madison is fortunate
and proud to be able to claim such amazing talent. This husband and wife duo are multi
award winning musicians with a long repertoire of accomplishments.
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music