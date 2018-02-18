RSVP for Gala for Shelter

press release: Mark your calendars for our annual Gala for Shelter, A Date Night with a Purpose, February 18th from 6:00-9:00 at Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie! The Gala is our biggest fundraiser and helps support our privately funded ministry. How can you help?

VOLUNTEER : Many hands make light work! We need volunteers in all areas of our event planning and management including operations, marketing, set-up, donation solicitation, auction organization, and decorating.

DONATE AUCTION ITEMS : We need Silent and Live Auction items for our event. Your donation is tax-deductible and we are happy to pick it up.

BE AN EVENT SPONSOR : You or your business can help sponsor our event. For a monetary donation you will receive tickets to the event, be named in our program, and be added to our event web site.

We are excited this year to be using Auction Frogs software to help our check-in and check-out process run quickly and smoothly. It will make our planning and organizing a lot easier too! We are currently working on establishing committees…so now is the time to get involved. Do what you love, and love what you do, all while helping others!

Please contact Michelle Hanley at hanleymichelle0@gmail.com or 608-516-8023 if you would like to join us, donate an item, be an event sponsor, or have any questions about the event. Thank you for your continued support of Shelter From The Storm Ministries!

Tickets are $50 per person. For ticket purchases.