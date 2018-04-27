press release:

The Galen Bundy Piano Trio is a modern jazz group heavily influenced by Scandinavian folk music and Romantic era composers. Great importance is placed on the sensitivity of interaction between the three instruments, with group musicality valued over soloistic ideals. Their album Resolve is out this April.

Galen Bundy is a pianist, organist, synthesist, composer, and educator based in southern Michigan. He has studied jazz with Tad Weed, David Bixler, Jeff Halsey, Kevin Bales, and classically with Dr. George Lucktenberg. Galen received his undergraduate degree in jazz piano from Bowling Green State University in 2015, and has since appeared there as a guest pianist for select concerts.

Galen’s current projects include Groove Plexus - an electro-jazz keys & drums duo - , Project 206 - debut album Struggle is Joy out Sept 1st 2017 -, an organ trio, and a piano trio. Galen is also keyboardist for Hope United Methodist Church (Toledo) and the international corporate band Bluewater Kings, a pianist for the Art Tatum jazz society of Toledo, and a frequent accompanist/collaborator for many Detroit area vocalists and musicians. As an educator, Galen teaches piano at Milford music, as well as privately.