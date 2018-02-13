Galentine's Day Self-Defense Class
UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
This class is designed for you and your BFF! Using the framework of Chimera® Self-Defense Designed for Women, we will touch on pairs defenses and bystander intervention (AKA watching each other’s backs!) and more. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Pre-registration preferred. $20 for public/$15 students
Info
UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Special Interests