press release:

The Gallery 21 photo exhibit from the Madison Area Down Syndrome Society (MADSS) will be on view at the Verona Public Library from Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 31. The exhibit features photos of people of all ages who have Down syndrome. These photos represent the beauty beyond the diagnosis and raise awareness of the potential of individuals with Down syndrome.

The Madison Area Down Syndrome Society in Madison (MADSS) is a non-profit organization that strives to support families and individuals with Down syndrome from birth through adulthood. Members include parents, siblings and relatives of people with Down syndrome and community leaders who want to make a difference in the lives of individuals with Down syndrome in the greater Madison community.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.