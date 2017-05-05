press release: On May 5, Gallery Night will be celebrated at more locations than ever before in Gallery Night’s history. Lovers of art, culture, and community will flow into more than 80 galleries, museums, coffee shops, restaurants, and other local businesses to enjoy a community-wide night out. Each spring and fall, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art organizes Gallery Night, providing a dynamic evening packed with performances, receptions, artist talks, art-making demonstrations, and live music. Gallery Night is from 5 to 9 pm at venues around the city.

“A vibrant arts community is continuing to grow in Madison and the many Gallery Night venues is just one example,” stated Stephen Fleischman, MMoCA director. “This event connects people with art and the artists who live around them in a friendly and intimate way. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the city’s creativity.”

Threading their way through neighborhood stops and downtown experiences, Gallery Night-goers can discover local, regional, and national artists. This season’s highlights include: Several new venues including Baraboo Woodworks, Bloom Bake Shop, CraftOptics, Heritage Senior Living, Home Savings Bank, Madison Greenhouse Store, One-OneThousand, PaintBar, Program of Assertive Community Treatment (PACT), Rewind Décor, The 7Billion Gallery, and Willy Street Treasure Shop; An Artisan Gallery (of Paoli) pop-up at Studio Paran; An exhibition of photography focused on the issues of LGBTQ sexual violence and gender performance expectations sponsored by StageQ and LeDame Footwear at Bartell Theatre; Printing press demonstrations at Pieces Unimagined on Williamson Street; A reception for three exhibitions in 100state’s new space on West Washington Avenue; A first look at Kambui Olujimi: Zulu Time in MMoCA’s State Street Gallery and 2017 Studio Editions by Dale Chihuly in the MMoCA Museum Store; Visual and movement arts at Mound Street Yoga featuring abstract art quilts by Cherie St. Cyr and contemporary dance pieces by Collette Stewart; Elementary school student artwork at Bare Knuckle Arts, Monroe Street Arts Center, Monroe Street Family Dental, and Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ; A chance to win gift cards to the Museum Store and Fresco Restaurant: snap a creative photo and upload it to Instagram using tag #MadGalleryNight and @mmocamadison to enter.

To help visitors plan their Gallery Night excursions, an electronic map of participating venues can be found at www.mmoca.org/gallerynight. The printed guide to Gallery Night, with details about offerings and locations, may be picked up free of charge at participating establishments. A map and list of Gallery Night participants will also be available in the May 5 edition of Isthmus.

Art lovers are encouraged to take artful photos of their favorite Gallery Night sights and enter them in MMoCA’s Gallery Night Instagram photo contest. To enter, Gallery Night patrons must 1) Visit a participating Gallery Night location during the May 5 Gallery Night; 2) Snap a creative photo that shows off their photography skills and Madison's vibrant arts community; 3) Upload it to their Instagram account before 5 pm on May 7; 4) Tag #MadGalleryNight and @mmocamadison in for the post to be eligible. Details are available at mmoca.org/gallerynight.

As always, Gallery Night is organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA). The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is an independent organization that exhibits, collects, and preserves modern and contemporary art to provide transformative experiences that educate, reflect, and inspire us as individuals and a community. MMoCA creates opportunities for direct experience with works of art, by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas about art, and by offering programs to enhance the appreciation and understanding of art.

Gallery Night is sponsored by The Roman Candle Pizzeria. Media support is provided by Isthmus.

