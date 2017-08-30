Game Night

press release: Enjoy a fun night out with friends for BINGO or other fun board/card games. Doors at the Madison Senior Center will open at 5 pm with the option to enjoy a pre-ordered box lunch. Choose between a combination of classic and newer games or BINGO. Volunteers will be on hand to explain how to play the games and help form groups. BINGO players will pay 10 cents per card per game. The kitty will be split between the winners after each game. Soda and snacks will be available for purchase. Call 266-6581 to register.