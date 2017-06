RSVP for "Game of Thrones" Season Premiere Watch Party

press release: JOIN HOUSE ORPHEUM AS WE TRAVEL TO ANOTHER WORLD FOR…

GAME OF THRONES

SEASON 7 PREMIERE WATCH PARTY

JULY 16

SEE IT ON THE BIGGEST SCREEN IN TOWN!

DOORS OPEN 6PM

QUIZMASTER GoT TRIVIA 6:30PM

SHOW AIRS 8PM

FREE TO ENTER!

COSTUME CONTEST, BOX SET AND GAME OF THRONES MERCHANDISE GIVEAWAYS!

PLUS MULTIPLE CHANCES TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO EVERY SHOW AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER FOR THE REST OF 2017!

GET FREE SWAG ON YOUR WAY IN AND RSVP BY CLICKING "MORE INFO".