WHAT TO DO: Better than reality

Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 2-5, Alliant Energy Center

Barbarians, sorcerers and warlocks descend on Madison for Gamehole Con, the largest tabletop gaming convention in the upper Midwest. Along with seminars, vendors and appearances by gaming celebrities, organizers of the convention are particularly excited about the addition of True Dungeon. A life-size environment that lets players “literally be in the game,” it takes two hours to explore and is billed as “extremely cool” for novices and experienced D&Ders alike. Full schedule at gameholecon.com.

A one-day pass to Gamehole Con is $35, with special discounts for multi-day registration. Individual games generally cost a few dollars. Open gaming areas will also be provided. For more information visit www.gameholecon.com.

SHOW HOURS: The convention center will be open starting at 3:00 pm on Thursday afternoon the 2nd and will close that night at midnight. For Friday and Saturday (the 3rd and 4th) the hours will be 7:00 am - midnight. Finally, on Sunday the 5th, the hours will be 7:00 am ? 5:00 pm.

The Dealer Hall will be open each day starting at 10:00 am and will be open until 6:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights and will close at 4:00 pm on Sunday.

We will have a dedicated Author Signing Table set up in the Dealer Hall this year and we have some tremendous authors who will be spending some time there ready to meet you and sign any of their books that you might have. Here is the lineup and the times you can see them:

Friday: 12:00 PM Marc Miller; 1:00 PM Ted Fauster, 2:00 PM Jeremy Crawford; 3:00 pm Erin Evans; 4:00 PM Ed Greenwood; 5:00 PM Peter Brett / Myke Cole

Saturday: 12:00 PM Marc Miller; 1:00 PM Ted Fauster; 2:00 PM TBA; 3:00 PM Chris Perkins / Mike Mearls; 4:00 PM Pat Rothfuss; 5:00 PM Peter Brett / Myke Cole

We will open up Will Call on Thursday afternoon (November 2) at 3:30 pm. It will remain open until 8:00 pm. Then, Registration, Games Desk, and Will Call will re-open on Friday morning (November 3) at 7:00 am. We will not be set up to address game ticket exchanges or new registrations on Thursday afternoon. We will be doing just Will Call for those who pre-registered. Registration will open up on Friday morning for those who need a badge, need to buy game tickets, and for those who need to exchange game tickets.

All retail at Registration (Lego Minis, Modules, Plushies, etc.) will start at 10:00 am on Friday morning.

To pick up your pre-registration packet, you will need to present a government-issued I.D.

ELECTRONIC TICKETS: However, the exception to the above is our new electronic ticketing system. This year at Gamehole Con, we'll be offering attendees the ability to purchase event tickets entirely online using our mobile website. Any attendee with a badge will be able to browse, search, and purchase tickets for events using your favorite mobile device, and sit down at the table with your virtual e-Ticket to show the GM.

This service will open on Thursday afternoon (November 2nd) at 3:30 pm.