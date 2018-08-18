press release: The Mazomanie Charitable Alliance is proud to announce the return of the Gandy Dancer Festival to the Dane County music festival scene! On Saturday, August 18, Mazomanie will host some of the hottest and most respected groups in bluegrass, folk, and Americana music for this family friendly one-day (11am-8:30 pm) festival celebrating the village’s railway history.

The Kitchen Dwellers will headline the main stage at 6:30pm. Preceding them will be Donna Ulisse, winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Songwriter of the year for 2016 and 2017; The Kevin Prater Band, recognized by the Kentucky House of Representatives for their traditional Bluegrass music; The Soggy Prairie Boys, second place winners for Madison Magazine’s Best of Madison-Bluegrass contest; Tracks Outta Town, homegrown Mazomanie Americana; Bluegrass TeA and Company, energetic Dane County Bluegrass.

The Gandy Dancer Festival is in its 11th year. The festival offers a family friendly event (face painting, model trains, and more) with free parking, food vendors, and many other exciting local attractions in close walking distance.

Tickets to the Gandy Dancer main and second stage will cost $10 in advance and $15 day-of. Children 12 and under will be free. Senior (65+), Veteran, and student discounts will be available day-of with current valid ID. Access to downtown Promenade is still free. Tickets will be available for sale through our webpage – gandydancerfestival.org.

The Gandy Dancer Festival represents the best of small town festivals. High quality entertainment, picturesque setting, family friendly activities. Come and join us on Saturday, August 18th for a day you’ll remember!