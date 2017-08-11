press release:

In a city filled with sin and scandal, the charming Worick and powerful Nicolas have made names for themselves as men who can get even the dirtiest of jobs done. Working independently, taking jobs from both the mafia and police, these unique Handymen navigate the seedy underworld of Ergastulum in style, leaving a trail of chaos behind them.

screening permission and image courtesy of Funimation, www.funimation.com

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.