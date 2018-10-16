× Expand Joseph Cultice Garbage (left to right): Duke Erikson, Butch Vig, Shirley Manson, Steve Marker.

Rock. $75/$45.

press release: Garbage is touring in 2018 in support of a 20th anniversary reissue of their second album. Due for release on Stunvolume/PIAS on June 22, the package will feature the whole original album, as well as 10 B-sides from the era.

"Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential garbage record," shared Garbage singer Shirley Manson. "We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still".

Initially released in May 1998, Version 2.0 spawned fan-favorites such as "Push It", "I Think I'm Paranoid" and "Special". Shortly after its release, the Recording Industry Association of America honored the album with a platinum certification for exceeding 1 million units sold. Version 2.0 went on to sell over 4 million copies worldwide. The album was nominated for a total of four Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year and Best Rock Album. The album's third single "Special" was further nominated the following year for Best Rock Song and for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. The video for "Push It" was nominated for eight MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking about the enduring legacy of the record, the band's drummer and co-producer Butch Vig explains: "Version 2.0 is the sound of a band growing up, evolving, and more than anything, gaining confidence. When we started recording, we made a conscious decision to not re-invent ourselves, but rather take everything we learned from our debut album and filter it through the new digital technology we were grappling with. Sonically, the album has moments of razor sharp clarity and soft beauty. Indeed, it's possibly our best album."