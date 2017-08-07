RSVP for Garbage to Glam

press release:

Design Night Out: Garbage To Glam

Thursday, August 10 7-10pm

$30/team of 2-6 people Or $15/individual

You don’t have to know a pleat from a peplum to join in on the Garbage to Glam fun. Assemble a team to turn items from the trash pile into runway worthy Haute Couture.

We’ll provide the recycled materials plus 2 hours for your team to design and fabricate a high fashion creation. Guidance provided by our resident expert Rebecca Stanley, owner of Madisewn LLC, professional costume designer, and inspiring educator. The event culminates with a strut down the catwalk to show off your up-cycled style concept. Prizes awarded for the most innovative design.

Individuals who register will be teamed with other individuals at the event.

21+ Cash bar. Register by August 7.