Garden Party

press release: Family Service Madison supports families and a safe community by offering individual, relationship and family therapy, anti-violence group therapy, trauma treatment, substance use prevention, Birth to 3 services, and a day treatment program for youth. As a non-profit mental health clinic, funding for these programs has dwindled over the years. We ask for your help in bolstering strong families and a safe community.

Please come and make a donation to us while enjoying the lovely garden with drinks, hors d’oeuvres and good company. Suggested donation is $50 or more if you can.

If you would like to sponsor this event or need more information, contact Julie Klaeser at (608) 316-1195 or juliet@fsmad.org.

3:00pm - 6:00pm, June 23, 2018, 2329 Sommers Ave. *look for the Boy and his Bike statue