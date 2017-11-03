press release: Women, Food and Agriculture Network, a non-profit organization for women in sustainable agriculture, will hold its 20th anniversary conference Nov. 2-4 at the Sheraton Madison. The event includes field tours, workshops, locally sourced meals and a keynote address by food systems activist LaDonna Redmond. Visit www.wfan.org for more information and to register.

Combining comedy, music, tap dance and garden slides, Garden Party by TAPIT/new works celebrates gardeners both casual and crazed. In linked vignettes, this cabaret-style production explores the comic possibilities of America’s favorite hobby. Come to a free community performance of Garden Party on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Sheraton Madison (Inspiration Room.) It is offered as part of the annual conference of Women, Food and Agriculture Network (www.wfan.org). Learn more about the performance at www.tapitnewworks.org.