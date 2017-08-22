Garden to Vase: Create Your Own Slow Flower Masterpiece
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
You’ve heard of Slow Food, but have you heard of Slow Flowers? Walk the Garden with Executive Director, Ben Futa, to discover the best cut flowers of the season while learning the best techniques for harvesting cut flowers. The evening will conclude with a flower arranging demonstration and arrangement to take home.
$30 for non-members | $24 for members
