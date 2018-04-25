RSVP for Gardening for Hummingbirds

press release: Learn how to create a sanctuary for hummingbirds in your own backyard. Through the use of perennial and annual plants, wildflowers, shrubs, trees, and hummingbird feeders, you can discover the magic and excitement of hummingbirds! Hummingbird enthusiasts Michael and Kathi Rock will discuss identification of the ruby-throated hummingbird, ideal habitat, migration, nesting, feeding, importance of water features, and how the elements of the best hummingbird feeders and plants can bring you up close to these special birds. The Rock's hummingbird garden in Madison has been featured on WPT's The Wisconsin Gardener and in issues of Birds and Blooms and Midwest Living magazines. For adults and youth (ages 12 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Wednesday, May 2, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 25

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-43