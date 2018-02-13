Gather the Women Breakfast

press release: R SVP now to be certain of a place.....

You are invited...please extend this invitation to others as well..

Tuesday Morning, February 13, 2018, Threshold, 2717 Atwood Avenue - 8:00 until 9:45 am

Author and Infamous Mother pioneer Sagashus Levingston will share her work and engender discussion. Infamous Mothers provides personal and professional development for women who mother from the margins of society. Our clients currently include social service agencies and individual mothers. At the core of our work are programming around narrative frames, self care and legacy-making. Staples of our work include speaking and trainings. We have a recently published coffee-table book entitled Infamous Mothers: Women Who've Gone through the Belly of Hell and Brought Something Good Back (Books available for sale at breakfast.)

Breakfast will be buffet style with options for all diets (let us know if you are vegan) at the cost of $12 per person.

Space is limited and reservations necessary. Please reserve with Andi O'Brien as soon as possible to assure a spot. maxworta@uww.edu or 608-692-4008. (Payment can be made at the breakfast)

Sponsored by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom