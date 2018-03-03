× Expand Cosplayers at a past GeekCraft Expo Midwest.

GeekCraft Expo Midwest continues to be the go-to place for pop culture or geek-friendly bric-a-brac, including crafts and original art, nerdgasmic clothing and accessories. It’s also a fine way to spend an afternoon browsing locally made handicrafts. Also returning this spring are demonstrations by makerspace the Bodgery on creating your very own geekery. Admission is free. March 3 from 11 am to 6 pm, and March 4 from 11 am to 5 pm.

press release: GeekCraft Expo Midwest, Madison’s one-of-a-kind pop culture event, returns to the Masonic Center March 3-4 for a Spring Thing you can't miss! This Etsy-Meets-Comic-Con extravaganza encourages attendees to dress in cosplay and come explore thousands of cool geeky things made by the Midwest's most creative local crafters and makers at this free, family-friendly celebration of comics, gaming, sci-fi, and more!

"We've really pulled out the stops for this one,” said founder and Director Daniel Way. “We blanketed all of Wisconsin with ads, looking for geeky crafters and makers, but we didn't stop there! We have exhibitors coming from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska—and they can't wait to share their handmade nerdiness with the people of Madison! Down with snow shoveling and frozen water pipes! Up with geeks!"

Bring the whole family! Not only is GeekCraft Expo partnering with local makerspace The Bodgery to provide free make-and-take crafts for kids all weekend long, but the Masonic Center will offer wallet-friendly food (including vegetarian options) at its Star Wars-themed “Mos Eisley Cantina.”

Dress in cosplay! GeekCraft Expo Midwest’s Spring Thing is the perfect time to let your inner nerd out to play—and get one more use out of that Halloween costume. Don’t forget to pose for a photo op!

Spoil yourself! While you’ll find amazing geeky jewelry, toys, apparel, home decor, and other fantastic gifts, don’t forget to pick up something for that special someone in your life . . . you!

Don’t miss Madison’s geek mecca: mark your calendar for GeekCraft Expo Midwest’s Spring Thing March 3-4, and support local makers and find fun for the whole family at this free event! Are you a crafter? Fill out an application before space sells out: http://www.geekcraftexpo. com/exhibitor-app-gce-midwest- 2018

GeekCraft Expo is a curated craft market specializing in handmade, “geek”-themed crafts of all kinds; clothing, accessories, toys, home decoration, furniture, art, and more. Founded in 2015, GeekCraft Expo is proud to support local crafters and artisans and is planned to take place in 17 cities throughout the United States and Canada.