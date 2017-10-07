press release: Join us for the Warner Park Gem & Jewelry Show held the first Saturday in October. Shoppers: Over 60 crafters from the Midwest will be selling their handmade jewelry. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry styles. It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone (or for yourself).

$1 entry fee and also a chance to win a door prize (60+ chances to win)

Food and beverages will be available

Plenty of free parking

Vendors: WPCRC has two other arts & crafts fairs each year. SpringFest is the first Saturday in April and HolidayFest is the first Saturday in December. All artists with handmade products are encouraged to apply (sales of commercial items, imports and novelties are not permitted).

Warner Park Gem & Jewelry Show vendor registration will be open through August 1. View the brochure for more details and an application form.