Generating Ideas

press release: Getting ready for NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month)? Or embarking on a novel on your own timeline? Is something nagging you about your project? Need to talk through arcs and characters? Here’s a chance to get a running start for November 1st with advice from an experienced editor. Ben LeRoy has nearly two decades of 360-degree publishing experience, having started and run two critically acclaimed houses: Bleak House Books and Tyrus Books, and was named to Publishers Weekly’s “Fifty Under Forty” list.