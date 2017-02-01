Gentle Yoga

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Suggested donation of $3-5; Drop-In

Join us for a gentle, relaxed-pace yoga class on Monday mornings, and start your week off right! This class focuses on whole-body stretches, balance work, light body weight exercises, and ends with a short meditation practice centered around breathing. Class movements are a mixture of seated and standing using a chair for balance. Plenty of modifications are provided; this is a perfect class for those getting back into exercise or with injuries. Taught by Ellen Barnard, CYT.

