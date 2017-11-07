Gentleman's Agreement
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!
A journalist assigned to write a series of articles on anti-Semitism is searching for an angle. He decides to pose as a Jew, and soon discovers what it is to be a victim of religious intolerance (1947)
Starring Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and John Garfield.
Drama, Romance. NR, 110 min.
