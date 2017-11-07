press release:

Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!

Gentleman's Agreement

A journalist assigned to write a series of articles on anti-Semitism is searching for an angle. He decides to pose as a Jew, and soon discovers what it is to be a victim of religious intolerance (1947)

Starring Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and John Garfield.

Drama, Romance. NR, 110 min.