George Maurer

Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: January will heat up when Sun Prairie native George Maurer returns to his hometown, bringing his jazz friends with him! These experienced musicians are versatile, adaptable, and utterly unflappable. They put their jazz-infused touch on virtually every musical style. They?re at their best covering American swing and pop, but are happy to have their way with everything from Gershwin to the Beatles. Don't miss this chance to see one of Sun Prairie's own -- at his finest! Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/seniors.

Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

608-834-6778

