German American Genealogy

Our speaker is James Beidler. He is the author of The Family Tree German Genealogy Book as well as writes Roots & Branches, an award-winning weekly newspaper column on genealogy that is the only syndicated feature on that topic in Pennsylvania. He is also a columnist for German Life magazine and is editor of Der Kurier, the quarterly journal of the Mid-Atlantic Germanic Society. He is also an instructor for online Family Tree University.
Info
UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map