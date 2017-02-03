German American Genealogy

Google Calendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00

RSVP

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

Our speaker is James Beidler. He is the author of The Family Tree German Genealogy Book as well as writes Roots & Branches, an award-winning weekly newspaper column on genealogy that is the only syndicated feature on that topic in Pennsylvania. He is also a columnist for German Life magazine and is editor of Der Kurier, the quarterly journal of the Mid-Atlantic Germanic Society. He is also an instructor for online Family Tree University.

Info

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-264-6400

RSVP

Google Calendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - German American Genealogy - 2017-04-22 09:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer