July 21, 8 pm (doors at 7) The German Art Students, suggested donation $10

The German Art Students were my first favorite local band. I saw one of their earliest shows opening for the Gigolo Aunts, and loved them ever since. 2017 is officially the year of GAS as they celebrate twenty years as a band with all their original members (!). One of these special anniversary events is a show at KHoRM celebrating the re- release of their first record What Did You Expect? Heartland Rock? with two new tracks. Your donation gets you a copy of the record and an awesome show.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.