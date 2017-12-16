German Christmas Tree Lighting

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Hwy. BB , Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

press release: One of the most eagerly anticipated Folklore Village potluck evenings is the “Tree Night” where in the German tradition, fifty candles are lit on a freshly-cut 14-foot evergreen tree.

After the 5:30 potluck (bring a dish to pass) enjoy the beauty of the season with a harmony-filled carol sing and joyful , family-friendly  dancing around the tree. Musicians are welcome!

Admission is $7 adults, $5 seniors & teens, $4 kids (under 5 admitted free).

More information on Folklore Village events is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000.

