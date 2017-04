German Fest

Friday, July 28th – 3pm to Midnight

STIHL® TIMBERSPORTS® Qualifier Event from 4-9 pm – Top 20 athletes in 2 pools of 10

Opening Ceremony 5:15pm

5:15pm Fireworks 10:30pm

Saturday, July 29th – Noon to Midnight

STIHL® TIMBERSPORTS® Championship Event from 5-8 pm – Top 8 athletes

Trachtenschau 3:00pm

3:00pm Mardi Gras Show 5:30pm

5:30pm Parade 4:00pm

4:00pm Fireworks 10:30pm

Sunday, July 30th – Noon-9pm

STIHL® TIMBERSPORTS® Collegiate Championships from 3-5 pm – Top 8 athletes