Gerri DiMaggio World Jazz Unit

press release: Enjoy Sunday afternoons in the Garden this summer with a classical and jazz concert series. This series is free and open to the public. Seated is limited: arrive early for the best spot. Bring your own chairs/picnic blankets.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission with additional support from the Wisconsin Arts Board. Additional support comes from Dane Arts, with funds from the Overture Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.