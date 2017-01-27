Get Back Wisconsin

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

$10.

press release: Get Back Wisconsin is happily returning to the Harmony Bar to kick off the 50th anniversary year of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and what better date for this than George Harrison's birthday! Our show will feature music from the entire Beatles career, paying special tribute to the incredible musical and lyrical maturation reflected in the Fab Four's Rubber Soul and Revolver albums which led to the historical artistic blossoming in Sgt. Pepper. A fine selection of contributions by George the birthday boy will be featured throughout the show, and to complete the celebration we will invite a team of amazing guest musicians on strings. Join us for a lot of Beatles fun on Feb. 25!

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-249-4333

