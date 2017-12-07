press release:

Join your friends and neighbors in kicking off the holiday season at Get Festive with Agora in Fitchburg.

Visitors will be able to enjoy

FREE carriage Rides

Holiday Music

Luminary Lighting Benefit for Agrace HospiceCare

Photo Booth

Retailer Discounts & Prizes

Complimentary Appetizers and Desserts

Music and More…

December 7, 4-8pm

For more information: www.agorafitchburg.com, AgoraFitchburg on Facebook or call 277-2606.