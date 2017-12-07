Get Festive with Agora

to Google Calendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00

Agora Center Building, Fitchburg 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Join your friends and neighbors in kicking off the holiday season at Get Festive with Agora in Fitchburg.

  • Visitors will be able to enjoy
  • FREE carriage Rides
  • Holiday Music
  • Luminary Lighting Benefit for Agrace HospiceCare
  • Photo Booth
  • Retailer Discounts & Prizes
  • Complimentary Appetizers and Desserts
  • Music and More…

December 7, 4-8pm

For more information: www.agorafitchburg.com, AgoraFitchburg on Facebook or call 277-2606.

Info

Agora Center Building, Fitchburg 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Special Events

Visit Event Website

608-277-2606

to Google Calendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Get Festive with Agora - 2017-12-07 16:00:00