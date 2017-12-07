Get Festive with Agora
press release:
Join your friends and neighbors in kicking off the holiday season at Get Festive with Agora in Fitchburg.
- Visitors will be able to enjoy
- FREE carriage Rides
- Holiday Music
- Luminary Lighting Benefit for Agrace HospiceCare
- Photo Booth
- Retailer Discounts & Prizes
- Complimentary Appetizers and Desserts
- Music and More…
December 7, 4-8pm
For more information: www.agorafitchburg.com, AgoraFitchburg on Facebook or call 277-2606.
Agora Center Building, Fitchburg 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
