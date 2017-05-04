Get Surly, Get Intimate

Lucille 101 King St., Madison, Wisconsin

Chat with Surly's head brewer in the lounge while enjoying limited Surly taps. Follow Lucille on Facebook for more details. 5:30 & 6:30 pm.

Lucille 101 King St., Madison, Wisconsin

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-283-0000

What to Do
MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

