Get the Jump on Asian Jumping Worms

press release:

Thursday, September 21, 6-7 pm

Festival Foods Community Room, 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison

Do you have jumping worms at your garden? Do you wonder if you have jumping worms at your garden? Carly Ziter, Urban Ecologist, will be presenting a program about Asian jumping worms and will share information about how to identify them, how they reproduce, their impact, and what the best practices are for avoiding the spreading of the worms. They have been found in Dane County. Any information area gardeners can have to work with one another to recognize them and avoid spreading them is a very good thing! This event is free and open to all community gardeners.