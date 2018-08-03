press release: Get Up and Go! Day in Madison is Friday, August 3, from 10 AM to 12 PM, at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St.

Are you ready to dance, build, learn and party? Get Up and Go! Day is held in locations across the state, and each location features music, dancing, favorite PBS Kids characters, hands-on activities and crafts, community organizations and more. Families, day care groups and other childcare organizations are welcome to attend! Mark your calendar and join us at this fun-filled, free event that encourages children to live healthy and active lives.

Get Up and Go! Day will also be broadcast live on WPT!