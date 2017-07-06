Get Your Hands Off Our Healthcare

press release:

Sponsored by Indivisible Madison

Thursday, July 6, 2017, 12-2 pm, State Capitol - State Street steps

Join us to hear some great speakers and speak out against the Senate healthcare bill. Send a message to our Senators while they are on recess. (One has some listening problems, so we need to be extra loud!)

We'll hear from:

Nicole Safar, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

State Representative Lisa Subeck

Dr. Joe Eichenseher, Physicians for a National Health Plan

Lynn Breedlove, Co-Chair, Wisconsin Long-Term Care Coalition and Retired Director, Disability Rights|Wisconsin

Anna Moffitt, Vice President, Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education

Show up loud and clear with signs and strong voices. Recruit your friends and family to join you.

LET’S STOP TRUMPCARE ONCE AND FOR ALL!