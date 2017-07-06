Get Your Hands Off Our Healthcare
Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Sponsored by Indivisible Madison
Thursday, July 6, 2017, 12-2 pm, State Capitol - State Street steps
Join us to hear some great speakers and speak out against the Senate healthcare bill. Send a message to our Senators while they are on recess. (One has some listening problems, so we need to be extra loud!)
We'll hear from:
- Nicole Safar, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
- State Representative Lisa Subeck
- Dr. Joe Eichenseher, Physicians for a National Health Plan
- Lynn Breedlove, Co-Chair, Wisconsin Long-Term Care Coalition and Retired Director, Disability Rights|Wisconsin
- Anna Moffitt, Vice President, Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education
Show up loud and clear with signs and strong voices. Recruit your friends and family to join you.
LET’S STOP TRUMPCARE ONCE AND FOR ALL!
