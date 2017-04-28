Gettin' Creative with 3rd Sign & Untitled Art

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

3rd Sign and Untitled Art take a trip Up North with some refreshing recipes, creative concoctions and a Randall tapping. 5 pm-9 pm.

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-250-1730

