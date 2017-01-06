Getting Real Results using LinkedIn

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

If you’ve had a LinkedIn profile for years and are still waiting to see results – then this event’s for you. In this fun, yet actionable presentation, Wayne Breitbarth, nationally recognized LinkedIn speaker and bestselling author of The Power Formula for LinkedIn Success, will share the two things that are standing between you and success on LinkedIn. Please visit our upcoming events page to reserve your seat: https://www.dreamfearlessly.com/?p=4645

608-286-3150

