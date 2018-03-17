Getting the Most Out of Your Genealogical Research

press release:

Thomas MacEntee is a nationally known speaker, genealogy and family history author and educator. He brings new ideas to the table and shows family historians how to get the most out of their research using new techniques and tools. His programs are always productive and entertaining! Here are the lectures that will be presented at this workshop.

Genealogy Do-Over: a Year of Learning from Mistakes

Mind Mapping Your Research Plans and Results

15 Habits of Highly Frugal Genealogists

After You’re Gone: Future Proofing Your Genealogy Research

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $30 includes a box lunch.