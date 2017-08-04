press release:

The Watertown Players will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Getting To Know Oklahoma!” August 4 and 5th at 7:00 PM each night, and a special matinee performance on Sunday August 6th at 2:00 pm at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water Street, Watertown.

Tickets prices for the show are $12.00 in advance and $16.00 at the door. They are available now and can be purchased at Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly Supermarket or online at Brownpapertickets.com.

“Getting to Know OKLAHOMA!” is an abbreviated version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic with all the familiar songs such as Oh What A Beautiful Morning, Surrey With the Fringe on Top and Oklahoma to name a few. It was made into a classic motion picture starring Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae.

The show is the first production of the newly-formed Watertown Players Youth Theatre Workshop. The cast has been in rehearsals for several weeks now and is made up of talented local youths. The cast includes: Caleb Clark-Curley, Elly Fiedler-June, Jesse Kruse-Will Parker, Iris Liesch-Vivian, Maegan Lytle-Gertie Cummins, Sophie Mattke-Aunt Eller, Gretchen Roost-Carnes, Drew Scheid-Jud Fry, Andy Schueler- Ali Hakim, Hailey White- Ado Annie, Gwen Woerishofer-Laurey, Maggie Woerishofer-Ellen, Gaia Waite Wollenburg-Kate.

The show is under the direction of Annette Weirick, and is being produced by Linda Ewert. Staff for the production includes: stage manager, Gabe Wollenburg; Heidi Flanigan, house manager; Jill Nadeau and Lisa Steffl are costuming the show; Carol Hunn is designing make up; Bill Jannke is head of publicity; and Jim Steffl is the technical director.

Other up-coming events at the Watertown Players Theater include auditions for their production of Neil Simon’s comedy, “Barefoot In The Park,” which will be held at the theater on Saturday, August 5, from 10 am till noon. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega.

For further information on “Getting to Know Oklahoma” and the auditions for “Barefoot In The Park” please call (920) 306-4364 or visit the Players website, www.watertownplayers,org or visit them on Facebook.