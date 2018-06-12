Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

press release: Ready to get the most of your digital SLR camera? In this two hour seminar Keith will show you how to take your photos to the next level. This session is designed to teach skills to get those amazing, landscape, sports, portrait, and kid photos you want. You will learn about ISO, how to control motion, when to use different Autofocus modes, how to capture the images the way you want, and much more. These two hours will teach you how to unlock the features of your camera and get you started taking photos in a whole new way. Bring your camera, your questions, and let’s get started! This seminar is designed for users of a digital SLR camera. These are the cameras that allow you to change lenses. It is recommended that you have a fully charged battery in the camera.