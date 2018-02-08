× Expand GGOOLLDD

GGOOLLDD is headlining The Sett on Feb. 9. They're coming to Madison a day early to record an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for a free spot to attend the recording.

Our office doors will open at 3:45 pm. GGOOLLDD will perform at 4 pm. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Isthmus will provide complimentary beer. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.