Gideon Abbott, Chuck Bauer & Tom Cubr
Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:Winter Exhibitions TUE, DEC 12, 2017 - SUN, MAR 4, 2018
Reception: FRI, JAN 12, 6 PM – 8 PM | Promenade Lounge
Gallery II: PLACES
These artists reveal the tension and tranquility within our environment. Abbott depicts city scenes through a pixilated lens, hinting at tension between technology & humanity. Bauer engages the viewers with expressive compositions inspired by light, color and the builder’s craft. Cubr’s compositions suggest potential harmonies where humans and nature interact
