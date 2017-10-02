Gideon Hambright, James Doyle, Patrick Hastie

press release: Patrick Hastie (Beast Village Comedy Festival, The Interrobang), James Doyle (Cream City Comedy Festival, Turnbuckle Comedy Festival) and Gideon Hambright (Bravo, MTV) are going on a 30 day, 20 city stand up comedy tour dubbed "Whales & Beasts Comedy Tour". On Monday October 2, we're doing a show at Argus Bar in Madison