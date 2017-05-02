Gilad Atzmon Debate Challenge

press release: Ex-Israeli-Jew Gilad Atzmon may be the world's most controversial critic of political correctness and identity politics. His new book Being in Time: The Post-Political Manifesto SHREDS "progressive" ideology and other sacred cows. To attend this "private" Sifting and Winnowing Club event, to be held Tuesday, May 2, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union.

On your Alt Right, ex-Israeli-Jew Gilad Atzmon, author of Being in Time: A Post-Political Manifesto critiques the left; while on your Islamic universal humanist left, Kevin Barrett argues that Bernie Sanders, Jeremy Corbyn, and Jean-Luc Melenchon are vastly better than Trump, Farage, and Le Pen.

Why is this important? Populism, especially the right-wing nationalist version, is exploding across the West. The Atzmon-Barrett debate will cast much-needed light on this phenomenon. Gilad Atzmon explains why right wing populism is winning and the left deserves to lose. Barrett critiques Atzmon's analysis. Then it’s the audience’s turn.

Also please note that Gilad Atzmon is of Europe's leading jazz musicians, and will be jamming LIVE with Madison's all-improv acid jazz band Abandon Control around 7:30 pm on Monday, May 1st from a private, undisclosed location. You can listen live at http://AbandonControl.com/