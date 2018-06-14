Gilda's Club Big Bash

press release: A cancer diagnosis can be the biggest challenge you face in your lifetime, but it’s not a challenge you have to face alone. Thanks to Cindy and Barry Alvarez, along with founding board members, Gilda’s Club was brought to Madison one decade ago. Gilda’s Club offers a safe place where people facing cancer can find free support and cancer education for the whole family.

On June 14, 2018, the club will host Gilda’s Big Bash to celebrate 10 years of cancer support for thousands of members.

“We are excited to announce Gilda’s Big Bash! This event is an opportunity for us to thank the wonderful people who have helped keep our red doors open the past ten years,” said Susan Grigsby, Director of Events and Corporate Partnerships. “We want to honor our founders: Peg Lucas, Pat Anderson, and Efrat Livny – as well as the amazing work Cindy and Barry Alvarez have done over the last decade to bring Gilda’s Club Madison to life.”

Lou Holtz, former football player, renowned coach and analyst, will provide the event keynote. Top sponsors of the event will receive VIP access to an intimate pre-party event with Coach Holtz. The Big Bash will feature flavorful food, a world-class silent auction, and the beautiful lakeside plaza at the Edgewater Hotel. The goal of the event is to bring the community together for a memorable night of celebration that will raise funds to help sustain Gilda’s Club in the coming decades. Tickets will be $200 per person. If available, tickets will go on sale April 1, 2018. Following the main event, there will be live music and dancing on the plaza as part of a free post-event party that is open to the whole community.

“During our 10th anniversary year, we want more families to learn about Gilda’s Club so that they know we are here for them,” continued Grigsby. “We are working hard to grow and serve more people facing cancer and their loved ones.”

Gilda’s Club Madison currently serves over three thousand members, offers direct services in four counties, and supports adults and children who come to them from 28 counties.

Presenting sponsors for Gilda’s Big Bash include: Rick & Henrietta Coleman Family of Austin, TX; T&M Partners LLC and Kelben Foundation of Milwaukee, WI; Wade & Bev Fetzer of Glendale, IL; and Marvin J. Levy of Madison, WI. Sponsorship opportunities are available. If you are interested in learning more, call Susan Grigsby at 608.828.8880 or visit www.gildasclubmadison.org.

About Gilda’s Club: Gilda’s Club Madison offers a community of free emotional support, cancer education, and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care about them. All support groups are professionally facilitated and all programs are offered free of charge.