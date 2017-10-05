Opening: October 5 @ 6PM-9PM. The show will be up through October. Black Locust Cafe is a wheelchair accessible venue. This event is open to all, all ages, free.

press release: Join us in the opening of works by Madison artist Gillian Drier displayed through the month of October at Black Locust Cafe.

Artist Biography:

Gillian Drier is an artist and graphic designer located in Madison Wisconsin. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in May 2017. Gillian graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with an emphasis in graphic design and painting, and a minor in digital studies in May 2017.

Artist statement:

Consistent motifs in my painting, are the depiction and exploration of black, African-American, African, and intersectional identities. Through studies on Pan-Africanism, negritude, and various ethnic minorities in the United States, current events, and personal experience, I’ve begun to consider and survey variations of these themes.

Black joy is something I’m strongly considering. The questions, ‘How is black joy affected by systematic racism and institutionalized injustice? ‘ ‘How does the larger scope of the world affect how black people attain happiness?’ And a second set of questions is of black masculinity. “How has modern society sculpted how black masculinity is viewed within the black community and the within the greater populace?’

These questions don’t necessarily have a concrete answer, and clearly depends on the individual for a response. I am exploring how it effects my own personal brand of happiness and how I perceive black masculinity. And I hope that the spectator can participate in the discussion by considering their own views.

Sponsored by Queer Pressure and BG Creative.

Want to show your work? Email contactsakawa@gmail.com or direct message Sarah Akawa.